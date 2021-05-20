Bitcoin (BTC) Stabilizes After Dramatic Correction By CoinQuora



Bitcoin (BTC) Stabilizes After Dramatic Correction



(BTC) started to recover from its 30% price dump.

Other cryptocurrencies also dropped on Wednesday.

Bitcoin is still up over 30% year-to-date.

Bitcoin (BTC) started to stabilize after a dramatic correction on the crypto. BTC recovered from its 30% price dump on Wednesday. However, BTC price dropped from $43.5k to $30k in a day.

According to CoinMarketCap, the BTC price is at $40,108, with a 24-hour trading volume of $131,407,154,818, at the time of writing.

