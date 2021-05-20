Beam Raises $2M for Upcoming Blockchain Upgrade By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • Layer one privacy blockchain Beam has raised $2M funding for its upcoming upgrade.
  • The blockchain will deploy WASM smart contracts and confidential assets.
  • Alongside mainnet development, the Beam Foundation will transfer to BeamX DAO.

Layer one privacy blockchain Beam has raised $2M funding to build a DeFi ecosystem on a private and scalable blockchain. The platform is based on a suite of privacy-centered tech such as Mimblewimble, Lelantus-MW, and Dandelion.

Investors who took part included Collider Ventures, Altonomy, LionsChain, Alternity Capital, Youbi Capital, AirSpeed18, Bering Waters (NYSE:), Taureon, as well as Patrick Dai, Winslow Strong, Ivo Georgiev, and others.

The company aims to use this funding for promoting its upcoming blockchain upgrade. The blockchain plans to introduce more compatibility for confidential assets and

