Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

SYDNEY — Thousands of Australian students skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s plans to fund a new gas plant.

During the event dubbed “School Strike 4 Climate” (SS4C), students are meeting in close to 50 Australian cities and towns, organizers said, including major capital districts following the removal of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

“Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at gas,” 16-year old organizer Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a statement.

Australia’s conservative government has promoted gas to help fuel the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession, despite calls from climate experts, green groups and the International Energy Agency to stop new fossil fuel investments.

Gas is also seen by the government as key to Australia’s energy transition, as it is cleaner than coal and can fuel flexible power plants to back up wind and solar generation. This week, Australia committed A$600 million ($468 million) towards a new gas-fired power plant.