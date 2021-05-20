Aurinia To Present Supportive AURORA 2 Continuation Study Interim Analysis Demonstrating Long-Term Safety & Efficacy of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis

Article content – Individuals treated with LUPKYNIS sustained meaningful reductions in proteinuria with no change in mean eGFR at 104 weeks of treatment – – These data, the longest-available outcomes data with LUPKYNIS for the treatment of lupus nephritis to-date, will be presented at European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Congress June 2-5, 2021 – – An additional EULAR presentation will highlight real-world evidence suggesting reduced economic burden to healthcare payers when achieving lower lupus nephritis (LN) disease activity – VICTORIA, British Columbia & ROCKVILLE, Md. — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company) announced today that a supportive interim analysis of its AURORA 2 continuation study will be presented at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Congress June 2-5, 2021. Subjects who completed one year of treatment in Aurinia’s Phase 3 AURORA study (AURORA 1) were eligible to enroll in the two-year, blinded, controlled continuation study (AURORA 2). The interim analysis to be presented at EULAR evaluated subjects with up to two years of total treatment: one year from AURORA 1 and up to one year in AURORA 2. Previously reported results from AURORA 1 and the Phase 2 AURA-LV study showed that compared with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose steroids alone, the addition of voclosporin significantly increased the renal response rate and reduced proteinuria, as measured by urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR), in subjects with lupus nephritis (LN) at approximately one year of treatment (48 weeks in AURA-LV and 52 weeks in AURORA 1). The interim analysis of AURORA 2 showed that subjects in the LUPKYNIS treatment arm sustained meaningful reductions in proteinuria, with no change in mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 104 weeks of treatment.

Article content “Following the enhanced renal response rates achieved in AURORA 1, these additional data show that LUPKYNIS also provides the ability to sustain positive outcomes over time,” said Amit Saxena, M.D., Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center. “The strong and growing pool of data available on LUPKYNIS clearly demonstrates the clinical value and safety of this therapy for a patient population that has historically been challenged with a lack of effective treatment options.” An interim analysis of the 216 blinded AURORA 2 study subjects (116 voclosporin; 100 control arm) was performed as part of the US New Drug Application. Data from 124 subjects (73 voclosporin; 51 control arm) who had received 104 weeks of continuous treatment was analyzed. Proteinuria continued to improve with a greater reduction in UPCR from pre-treatment baseline to year two observed in the voclosporin arm compared to the control arm (-3.1 vs -2.1 mg/mg; p=0.0004). A greater reduction in proteinuria between arms was also observed between 1 and 2 years (1.0 vs 0.6 mg/mg; voclosporin vs control). Renal function as determined by eGFR remained stable over 104 weeks in both groups compared to baseline assessments. Mean eGFR: 79.6 vs 79.0 mL/min for the voclosporin arm and 78.9 vs 82.9 mL/min for the control arm. Additionally, there were no unexpected new AEs observed in patients who continued with voclosporin treatment compared to control-treated patients for more than one year. “Seeing these first results from our continuation study is extremely encouraging as we continue to work to bring LUPKYNIS to patients following its FDA approval earlier this year,” said Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Aurinia. “We look forward to providing updates on our continuation study results and continuing to support patients and physicians in making informed decisions about the treatment of LN.” About Lupus Nephritis Lupus nephritis is a serious manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and approximately one out of three of these individuals develop LN. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, resulting in kidney failure. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

Article content About LUPKYNIS LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral treatment for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. A novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI), LUPKYNIS has a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T-cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia’s proprietary personalized eGFR based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments. About Aurinia Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally. INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INDICATIONS LUPKYNIS is indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. Limitations of Use: Safety and efficacy of LUPKYNIS have not been established in combination with cyclophosphamide. Use of LUPKYNIS is not recommended in this situation. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION BOXED WARNINGS: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS Increased risk for developing malignancies and serious infections with LUPKYNIS or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death. CONTRAINDICATIONS LUPKYNIS is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A4 inhibitors because of the increased risk of acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity, and in patients who have had a serious/severe hypersensitivity reaction to LUPKYNIS or its excipients. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. The risk appears to be related to increasing doses and duration of immunosuppression rather than to the use of any specific agent. Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections (including opportunistic infections), which may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.

Article content Nephrotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity. The risk is increased when CNIs are concomitantly administered with drugs associated with nephrotoxicity. Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction of LUPKYNIS therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy. Neurotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities: severe include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremor, paresthesia, headache, and changes in mental status and/or motor and sensory functions. Hyperkalemia: Hyperkalemia, which may be serious and require treatment, has been reported with CNIs, including LUPKYNIS. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia. QTc Prolongation: LUPKYNIS prolongs the QTc interval in a dose-dependent manner when dosed higher than the recommended lupus nephritis therapeutic dose. The use of LUPKYNIS in combination with other drugs that are known to prolong QTc may result in clinically significant QT prolongation. Immunizations: Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with another CNI immunosuppressant. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of LUPKYNIS. Drug-Drug Interactions: Avoid co-administration of LUPKYNIS and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Reduce LUPKYNIS dosage when co-administered with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce dosage of certain P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic windows when co-administered. ADVERSE REACTIONS The most common adverse reactions ( >3%) were glomerular filtration rate decreased, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia, cough, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain upper, dyspepsia, alopecia, renal impairment, abdominal pain, mouth ulceration, fatigue, tremor, acute kidney injury, and decreased appetite. SPECIFIC POPULATIONS Pregnancy/Lactation: May cause fetal harm. Advise not to breastfeed. Renal Impairment: Not recommended in patients with baseline eGFR ≤45 mL/min/1.73 m2 unless benefit exceeds risk. Severe renal impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose.

Article content Mild and Moderate Hepatic Impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose. Severe hepatic impairment: Avoid LUPKYNIS use. Please see Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for LUPKYNIS. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities law. These forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: Aurinia’s estimates as to the number of patients with SLE in the U.S. and the proportion of those persons who will develop LN; the estimated proportion of Black and Asian individuals, and individuals with Hispanic ancestry, compared to Caucasian individuals, to develop LN; Aurinia enhancing access with a variety of patient services and healthcare engagement initiatives. It is possible that such results or conclusions may change based on further analyses of these data. Words such as “anticipate”, “will”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “goals”, “objectives”, “may” and other similar words and expressions, identify forward-looking statements. We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: the accuracy of the results from our clinical trials; and the accuracy of reported data from third party studies and reports. Even though the management of Aurinia believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Aurinia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following difficulties: we may experience in completing the commercialization of voclosporin; the market for the LN business may not be as estimated; and the results from our clinical studies and from third party studies and reports may not be accurate. Although we have attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

All forward-looking information contained in this presentation is qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available by accessing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar or the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com.

