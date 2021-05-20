Asset Value Investors (AVI) Submits Modest Proposals to SK Kaken as a Test of Company’s Motivation to Improve Performance and Share Price

Article content
SK Kaken share price has severely underperformed relative to the TOPIX and industry peer group
SK Kaken’s rejection of AVI’s modest proposals to address technical causes of low share price reflects controlling family’s misaligned motivations
LONDON — AVI announced that it has submitted shareholder proposals to SK Kaken Co., Ltd. (TYO 4628) to address factors contributing to the company’s poor share price performance and low valuation.
Over 12 months SK Kaken’s share price has underperformed against the TOPIX Index and its peer group of paint and coatings1 companies by -31% and -33%, respectively. SK Kaken now trades on an EV/EBIT ratio of less than 1x, a price-to-book ratio of 0.9x with net cash covering 93% of its market cap.
SK Kaken’s underperformance and undervaluation are due to poor operating results reflected in low profit growth2, inefficient capital allocation, lack of board diversity and independence, woeful shareholder communication, excess treasury shares and a prohibitively high minimum trading lot size. In comparison to more aggressive and dynamic competitors in the industry, SK Kaken is falling behind.
This reflects a lack of urgency and weak management discipline, a symptom of a company with a controlling shareholder. Approximately 40% of SK Kaken’s shares are owned by, and key senior executive positions are held by, members of the founding Fujii family.
AVI calls attention to the company’s stubborn resistance to even the most reasonable proposals.
1) A 10-for-1 stock split to reduce the prohibitively high minimum trading lot from approximately ¥4,000,000 (the sixth highest trading value among TSE-listed companies) to ¥400,000. This will create greater liquidity and open the company to investment by retail investors, who are now effectively excluded.
2) Cancel 90% of its treasury shares. SK Kaken holds 14% of outstanding shares in treasury. These shares have no business purpose such as M&A or executive incentive stock plan – SK Kaken has no M&A plans or a stock-based compensation scheme – and serve only to depress the share price.
Register disapproval of management policies under the influence of a controlling shareholder by voting in favor of AVI’s proposals.
Go to www.paintingabetterSKKaken.com.
1 Nippon Paint (4612) and Kansai Paint (4613). TOPIX total return. Source, Capital IQ.
2 For FY3/21, SK Kaken achieved operating profits of Y9,942m compared to Y9,140m in FY3/11, a 9% growth. Over the same period, Nippon Paint and Kansai Paint achieved 444% and 48% profit growth respectively.
