Asset Value Investors (AVI) Submits Modest Proposals to SK Kaken as a Test of Company’s Motivation to Improve Performance and Share Price

SK Kaken share price has severely underperformed relative to the TOPIX and industry peer group

SK Kaken’s rejection of AVI’s modest proposals to address technical causes of low share price reflects controlling family’s misaligned motivations

LONDON — AVI announced that it has submitted shareholder proposals to SK Kaken Co., Ltd. (TYO 4628) to address factors contributing to the company’s poor share price performance and low valuation.

Over 12 months SK Kaken’s share price has underperformed against the TOPIX Index and its peer group of paint and coatings1 companies by -31% and -33%, respectively. SK Kaken now trades on an EV/EBIT ratio of less than 1x, a price-to-book ratio of 0.9x with net cash covering 93% of its market cap.

SK Kaken’s underperformance and undervaluation are due to poor operating results reflected in low profit growth2, inefficient capital allocation, lack of board diversity and independence, woeful shareholder communication, excess treasury shares and a prohibitively high minimum trading lot size. In comparison to more aggressive and dynamic competitors in the industry, SK Kaken is falling behind.

This reflects a lack of urgency and weak management discipline, a symptom of a company with a controlling shareholder. Approximately 40% of SK Kaken’s shares are owned by, and key senior executive positions are held by, members of the founding Fujii family.