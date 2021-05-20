Asian Stocks Down, Inflation, COVID-19 Fears Overshadow Improving Economic Outlook By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down Friday morning even as the economic outlook improves and investor fears of a decrease in U.S. stimulus eased.

Japan’s was up 0.43% by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). The ) for April contracted by a better-than-expected 0.1% year-on-year in April while the 0.4% contraction in the month-on-month was larger than the previous month’s 0.2% growth, according to data released earlier in the day.

South Korea’s edged down 0.20%.

In Australia, the inched down 0.07%, with for April released earlier in the day.

Hong Kong’s was down 0.25%. China’s fell 0.51% and the was down 0.41%.

Concerns about runaway inflation as well as the COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries that led to more restrictive measures, alongside a brightening economic outlook in places like the U.S. and Europe, continue to dictate market moves.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to retreat, as demand for Thursday’s auction of disappointed. The demand also indicated waning confidence in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s insistence that any inflation is likely to be temporary.

The minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, released on Wednesday, hinted that debate on scaling back unprecedented stimulus to support the economy through COVID-19 took place.

U.S. dropped to their lowest level since March 2020, with 444,000 claims filed during the previous week.

Some investors warned that the road towards economic recovery from COVID-19 remains long.

“While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed’s mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side… the jobless claims read shows once again that we’re heading in the right direction, but we’re a ways away from where we were pre-COVID-19,” E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:) managing director of investment strategy Mike Loewengart told Bloomberg.

However, other investors struck a more optimistic note.

“Overall we’re still quite risk-on,” UBS Chief Investment Office head of global asset allocation Adrian Zuercher told Bloomberg. COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening up of the economy “should lead to higher equity markets” and that the “reflation trade is not over yet,” he added.

Further data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due later in the day.

Investors also focused their attention on U.S. President Joe Biden’s tax agenda as the Treasury Department of a proposal to raise $7000 billion in additional revenue over the next ten years.

The funds will be raised via Internal Revenue Service enforcement, with cryptocurrency transfers worth $10,000 or more required to be reported to tax authorities. The U.S. also separately called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%.

Across the Atlantic, Eurozone finance ministers and central bank chiefs are due to meet informally later in the day, with a larger, more formal European Union gathering taking place a day later.