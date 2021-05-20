Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street

Article content

TOKYO — Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%.

Taiwan’s tech-heavy stock index climbed 1.8%, leading gains in the region, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3%.

For the week, an index of stocks across Asia-Pacific was set for a 1.9% advance.

Futures pointed to a further 0.3% rise for the S&P 500 later in the global day, following a more than 1% jump on Thursday.

Tech stocks led those gains as Treasury yields declined following a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading. A decline in commodity prices, particularly oil, also undermined the thesis for too-hot inflation.

“It’s still a market trying to work out where inflation is going to go, and what that might mean for Fed policy somewhere down the line,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

The drop in oil prices accompanied by lower bond yields has changed sentiment very quickly, he said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists’ expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found, and cast doubt on how fast the economy can continue to heat up.