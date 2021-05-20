As post-pandemic healing begins, euro zone worries how to avoid scars

Article content

BRUSSELS — As forecasts point to a strengthening recovery, euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Friday how to make sure the pandemic does not leave lasting economic scars that could divide the monetary union.

The worry is that the pandemic, which plunged the bloc into its deepest ever recession last year, might damage future growth prospects in what is called scarring – negative long-term effects on people and investment, and in some countries more than others.

Ministers from the 19 countries sharing the euro will meet in person for the first time in more than a year this week, as pandemic travel restrictions are gradually lifted, and reiterate that they will support the economy for as long as necessary.

But with vaccination campaigns gathering pace and economies reopening, the focus of governments must change, the European Commission said in a note prepared for the discussions.

“Once conditions allow, public authorities need to shift from an emergency mode providing macro-economic stabilization to a recovery regime,” it said.

The ministers have already pledged to keep pumping cash into the economy with EU borrowing limits to be suspended in 2022 for the third year in a row.