Aramco Venture Arm Investing in U.S. Startup Wasabi

(Bloomberg) — The venture capital arm of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned energy producer Aramco is investing in Boston-area cloud-storage startup Wasabi Technologies.

One of Aramco’s funds, Prosperity7 Ventures, is contributing to a $25 million follow-on investment, alongside the venture capital arm of disk-drive maker Western Digital Corp., Wasabi Chief Executive Officer David Friend said exclusively in a Bloomberg Radio interview Wednesday.

Friend didn’t provide the exact amount invested by Aramco, officially Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Friend, a serial entrepreneur, co-founded Carbonite Inc., a data backup company sold to Canada’s Open Text Corp. in 2019 for $800 million.

Wasabi is aiming to take on Amazon Web Services’ storage product S3, which Friend called the industry standard, by trying to be cheaper and faster. Wasabi was founded in 2016 and launched in 2017.

The new funds are on top of the $112 million Wasabi raised last month in a round led by Fidelity Management & Research Co. The company was valued in that round at $700 million and has now raised about $244 million, Friend said.

Western Digital, the largest maker of computer hard disk drives, invested in the company because storing data in the cloud aligns with its strategy, Daniel Flynn, president and treasurer of Western Digital, said in a statement.