Applied Materials Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Applied Materials (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Applied Materials announced earnings per share of $1.63 on revenue of $5.58B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $5.4B.

Applied Materials shares are up 50% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.59% from its 52 week high of $145.66 set on April 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 10.69% from the start of the year.

Applied Materials follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Applied Materials’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

