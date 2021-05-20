4 Tech Stocks to Buy on Sale After Recently Reporting Earnings By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Tech Stocks to Buy on Sale After Recently Reporting Earnings



As the global economy gradually returns to the ‘old normal’, there are rising concerns that the demand for tech products will decline. Consequently, investors have been taking profits in tech stocks and rotating into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. This has caused the share prices of Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), SAP SE (DE:) (SAP), and Ericsson (BS:) (ERIC) to decline since their last earnings reports. However, given that these companies are innovating quickly, we think they should recover with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends. Let’s discuss this.Companies in the tech space have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and their stocks have been red hot over the past year. But as government rescue packages and the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy fuel a robust economic rebound, concerns over rising inflation and Treasury yields are motivating investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy non-tech stocks that have turnaround potential.

Acknowledging the better-than-expected vaccination drive, investors are now anticipating slowing growth in demand for tech products and services this year because the United States is returning to more normalized conditions for commerce. This has caused tech stocks to lag the broader market so far this year, which is evidenced by the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF’s (VGT) 3.5% gains compared to the S&P 500’s 10.5% returns over this period.

However, some major multinational companies have already adopted a remote work culture permanently. Furthermore, investors must acknowledge that the current wave of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G network, cloud computing and virtual reality advances are expected to continue driving the tech industry’s growth. This year could see more spending on cloud and edge computing infrastructure, and tech stocks should continue their accelerated growth even in the post-pandemic world. Given this backdrop, we think it is wise to scoop up Oracle Corporation (NYSE:), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), SAP SE (SAP) and Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson (ERIC). They could offer handsome upside from their current price levels based on solid fundamentals and strong earnings momentum.

