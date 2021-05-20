3 Internet Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews



Internet stocks have some of the fastest growth and highest margins which makes them an attractive group. Recently, the sector has dipped along with many tech stocks. Investors should consider buying Facebook (NASDAQ:), Yelp (NYSE:), and Cars.com (CARS).Since the market bottomed in March 2020 during the worst of the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been in a powerful bull market, underpinned by low rates, fiscal stimulus, earnings growth, and an improving economy. Many stocks made extraordinary moves during the second half of 2020. However, over the past couple of months, there have been some subtle changes in the market environment, despite indices like the S&P 500 and continuing to trend higher.

The most notable development has been the sharp sell-off in certain parts of the market, such as the tech sector and growth stocks, that were among the biggest winners of last year. Many of these stocks had high multiples and were among the frothier sectors which made them more vulnerable to weakness.

Ultimately, this is a healthy development as the market digests these gains. And the market rotation is creating some fantastic opportunities to pick up high-quality stocks at a discount. I believe this is especially true for Internet stocks, especially since many companies in this industry posted strong earnings results recently. 3 Internet stocks that investors should consider buying are Facebook (FB), Cars.com (CARS), and Yelp (YELP).

