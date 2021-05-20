26 Child Stars Then And Now Pictures

1.

Brian Falduto, aka Billy from School of Rock, then:

Brian Falduto, aka Billy from School of Rock, now:

He has his own podcast called The Gay Life Coach:

2.

Blake McIver, aka Waldo from Little Rascals, then:

Blake McIver, aka Waldo from Little Rascals, now:

He’s into modest swimwear:

3.

Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora from Titanic, then:

Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora from Titanic, now:

4.

Craig Lamar Traylor, aka Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle, then:

Craig Lamar Traylor, aka Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle, now:


youtube.com

He’s a jewelry designer. This picture is actually from 2017, but there is literally no online footprint of him since then.

5.

Steven Anthony Lawrence, aka Beans from Even Stevens, then:

Steven Anthony Lawrence, aka Beans from Even Stevens, now:

He made quite a stir in 2015 when he was spotted working in a mall as one of Santa’s elves:

6.

Nicole Crimi, aka “Milkshake” Girl in Mean Girls, then:

Nicole Crimi, aka “Milkshake” Girl in Mean Girls, now:

She also just released a children’s book:

7.

Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex from Full House, then:

Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex from Full House, now:

Blake is pretty active on Instagram, though:

8.

Jonathan Lipnicki then:

He’s a Brazilian-jujitsu black belt:

9.

Chauncey Leopardi, aka Squints from The Sandlot, then:

Chauncey Leopardi, aka Squints from The Sandlot, now:

@_squintz Thanks for the picture, and EPIC autograph! 👌 It was great meeting you! 🤓 #TheSandlot #Squints #FOREVER 😁


@Shrinkie_Dink / Via Twitter: @Shrinkie_Dink

He started his own marijuana company, called “Squintz”:

10.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie then:


Shady Records

He always rapped about her in the late ’90s/early 2000s. There aren’t many pictures.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie now:

11.

Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh Heaven, then:

Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh Heaven, now:

She’s really into horses:

12.

Travis Tedford, aka Spanky from The Little Rascals, then:

Travis Tedford, aka Spanky from The Little Rascals, now:

He apparently works as a marketing specialist in Houston:

13.

Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda, then:

Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda, now:

He has an Instagram account, but 1) I can’t tell if it’s real or not, and 2) there are no pictures:

14.

Kiami Davael, aka Lavender from Matilda, then (left):

Kiami Davael, aka Lavender from Matilda, now:

Her Instagram bio says she’s “[a] daughter, sister, child of the most High God”:

15.

Jacqueline Steiger, aka Amanda Thripp from Matilda, then:

Jacqueline Steiger, aka Amanda Thripp from Matilda, now:

She took a break from acting to get a BA in linguistics and anthropology, with a minor in LGBT studies, at UCLA:

16.

Noelle Sheldon, aka baby Emma from Friends, then:

Noelle Sheldon, aka baby Emma from Friends, now:

She’s in her first year at college:

17.

Devin Ratray, aka Buzz from Home Alone, then:

Devin Ratray, aka Buzz from Home Alone, now:

He played a “deli customer” in the Netflix show Russian Doll in 2019:

18.

Hallie Eisenberg, aka “the Pepsi Girl,” then:

Hallie Eisenberg, aka “the Pepsi Girl,” now:

19.

Nathan Kress, aka Freddie Benson from iCarly, then:

Nathan Kress, aka Freddie Benson from iCarly, now:

He just had his second kid:

20.

Brittany Ashton Holmes, aka Darla from The Little Rascals, then:

Brittany Ashton Holmes, aka Darla from The Little Rascals, now:

21.

Bug Hall, aka Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, then:

Bug Hall, aka Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, now:

22.

Jordan Warkol, aka Froggy from The Little Rascals, then:

Jordan Warkol, aka Froggy from The Little Rascals, now:

His Instagram bio is, “I’m that guy that played Froggy in the Little Rascals, but I’m older now…and my voice is less creepy”:

23.

Jake Thomas, aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire, then:

Jake Thomas, aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire, now:

He recently grew a mustache:

24.

Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101, then:

Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101, now:

He’s been going viral on TikTok lately:

25.

Ross Bagley, aka Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, then:

Ross Bagley, aka Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, now:

His son looks just like him when he was a kid:

26.

Robert Pinkston, aka Coconut Head from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, then:

Robert Pinkston, aka Coconut Head from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, now:

