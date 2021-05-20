26 Child Stars Then And Now Pictures

1.
Brian Falduto, aka Billy from School of Rock, then:
Brian Falduto, aka Billy from School of Rock, now:
2.
Blake McIver, aka Waldo from Little Rascals, then:
Blake McIver, aka Waldo from Little Rascals, now:
He’s into modest swimwear:
3.
Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora from Titanic, then:
Alex Owens-Sarno, aka Cora from Titanic, now:
4.
Craig Lamar Traylor, aka Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle, then:
Craig Lamar Traylor, aka Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle, now:
5.
Steven Anthony Lawrence, aka Beans from Even Stevens, then:
Steven Anthony Lawrence, aka Beans from Even Stevens, now:
6.
Nicole Crimi, aka “Milkshake” Girl in Mean Girls, then:
Nicole Crimi, aka “Milkshake” Girl in Mean Girls, now:
She also just released a children’s book:
7.
Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex from Full House, then:
Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, aka Nicki and Alex from Full House, now:
Blake is pretty active on Instagram, though:
8.
Jonathan Lipnicki then:
He’s a Brazilian-jujitsu black belt:
9.
Chauncey Leopardi, aka Squints from The Sandlot, then:
Chauncey Leopardi, aka Squints from The Sandlot, now:
He started his own marijuana company, called “Squintz”:
10.
Eminem’s daughter Hailie then:
Eminem’s daughter Hailie now:
11.
Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh Heaven, then:
Mackenzie Rosman, aka Ruthie Camden from Seventh Heaven, now:
She’s really into horses:
12.
Travis Tedford, aka Spanky from The Little Rascals, then:
Travis Tedford, aka Spanky from The Little Rascals, now:
13.
Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda, then:
Jimmy Karz, aka Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda, now:
14.
Kiami Davael, aka Lavender from Matilda, then (left):
Kiami Davael, aka Lavender from Matilda, now:
Her Instagram bio says she’s “[a] daughter, sister, child of the most High God”:
15.
Jacqueline Steiger, aka Amanda Thripp from Matilda, then:
Jacqueline Steiger, aka Amanda Thripp from Matilda, now:
She took a break from acting to get a BA in linguistics and anthropology, with a minor in LGBT studies, at UCLA:
16.
Noelle Sheldon, aka baby Emma from Friends, then:
Noelle Sheldon, aka baby Emma from Friends, now:
She’s in her first year at college:
17.
Devin Ratray, aka Buzz from Home Alone, then:
Devin Ratray, aka Buzz from Home Alone, now:
He played a “deli customer” in the Netflix show Russian Doll in 2019:
18.
Hallie Eisenberg, aka “the Pepsi Girl,” then:
Hallie Eisenberg, aka “the Pepsi Girl,” now:
19.
Nathan Kress, aka Freddie Benson from iCarly, then:
Nathan Kress, aka Freddie Benson from iCarly, now:
He just had his second kid:
20.
Brittany Ashton Holmes, aka Darla from The Little Rascals, then:
Brittany Ashton Holmes, aka Darla from The Little Rascals, now:
21.
Bug Hall, aka Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, then:
Bug Hall, aka Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, now:
22.
Jordan Warkol, aka Froggy from The Little Rascals, then:
Jordan Warkol, aka Froggy from The Little Rascals, now:
His Instagram bio is, “I’m that guy that played Froggy in the Little Rascals, but I’m older now…and my voice is less creepy”:
23.
Jake Thomas, aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire, then:
Jake Thomas, aka Matt McGuire from Lizzie McGuire, now:
He recently grew a mustache:
24.
Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101, then:
Paul Butcher, aka Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101, now:
He’s been going viral on TikTok lately:
25.
Ross Bagley, aka Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, then:
Ross Bagley, aka Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, now:
His son looks just like him when he was a kid:
26.
Robert Pinkston, aka Coconut Head from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, then:
Robert Pinkston, aka Coconut Head from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, now:
