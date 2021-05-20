22 Celebrities With Prestigious College Degrees

2.
Yara Shahidi began studying interdisciplinary sociology and African American studies at Harvard in 2018.
4.
Eva Longoria earned her master’s degree in Chicano studies from California State University in 2013.
5.
John Legend earned his bachelor’s degree in English with an emphasis on African American literature from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999.
7.
Lupita Nyong’o earned her bachelor’s in film and African studies from Hampshire College in 2007 before graduating from the Yale School of Drama with a master’s in acting in 2012.
9.
Ken Jeong was pre-med at Duke University before completing his medical degree at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1995.
10.
Meghan Markle graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a bachelor’s in theater and international studies.
14.
2 Chainz earned a bachelor’s in psychology from Alabama University and played on the school’s basketball team from 1995 to 1997.
18.
Sigourney Weaver graduated from Stanford in 1971 with a bachelor’s in literature, then she pursued a master’s in acting at Yale.
19.
Meryl Streep graduated from Vassar College in 1971 with her bachelor’s in drama and costume design, then she earned her MFA in drama from Yale.
