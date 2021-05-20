15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — May 20

A video clip of Chris Evans meeting his beloved goodest boy, Dodger, kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Chris Evans shared this way, way too adorable video of when he first met his beloved doggo, Dodger, for National Rescue Dog Day:
2.
Mark Hamill posted a bunch of photos of George Lucas from throughout the years because…why not?
3.
Bianca Del Rio remembered when she won Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014:
4.
Michelle Visage shared this clip of herself from her Seduction days, where she spoke about her musical influences:
5.
Alicia Silverstone posted this ad she did for Macy’s in the early ’80s:
6.
Miss Piggy remembered her The Great Muppet Caper costar, Charles Grodin, who died earlier this week:
7.
Matthew McConaughey shared this photo of himself at 19 years old in 1988:
8.
Naomi Campbell shared this photo of herself dancing with her mother in the late ’70s:
9.
Jennifer Garner threw it back to her Alias days:
10.
Tom Felton posted this photo of himself and Emma Watson at the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in 2002:
11.
Shania Twain shared this photo of herself performing at the New York State Fair in 1998:
12.
Paul McCartney posted this photo of himself performing 30 years ago on MTV Unplugged:
13.
Kerry Washington shared this photo of herself outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the late ’90s:
14.
Lionel Richie posted maybe the best Y2K-era photo ever!!! A photo of himself with Destiny’s Child and Backstreet Boys in 2000 (and, seriously, it’s TRL perfection):
15.
And finally, Vanessa Bryant reposted this TikTok a fan made of herself and Kobe Bryant from throughout the years:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF