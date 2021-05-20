15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — May 20

A video clip of Chris Evans meeting his beloved goodest boy, Dodger, kicks off this week’s #TBT.

1.

Chris Evans shared this way, way too adorable video of when he first met his beloved doggo, Dodger, for National Rescue Dog Day:

2.

Mark Hamill posted a bunch of photos of George Lucas from throughout the years because…why not?

3.

Bianca Del Rio remembered when she won Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014:

4.

Michelle Visage shared this clip of herself from her Seduction days, where she spoke about her musical influences:

5.

Alicia Silverstone posted this ad she did for Macy’s in the early ’80s:

6.

Miss Piggy remembered her The Great Muppet Caper costar, Charles Grodin, who died earlier this week:

7.

Matthew McConaughey shared this photo of himself at 19 years old in 1988:

8.

Naomi Campbell shared this photo of herself dancing with her mother in the late ’70s:

9.

Jennifer Garner threw it back to her Alias days:

10.

Tom Felton posted this photo of himself and Emma Watson at the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in 2002:

11.

Shania Twain shared this photo of herself performing at the New York State Fair in 1998:

12.

Paul McCartney posted this photo of himself performing 30 years ago on MTV Unplugged:

13.

Kerry Washington shared this photo of herself outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the late ’90s:

14.

Lionel Richie posted maybe the best Y2K-era photo ever!!! A photo of himself with Destiny’s Child and Backstreet Boys in 2000 (and, seriously, it’s TRL perfection):

15.

And finally, Vanessa Bryant reposted this TikTok a fan made of herself and Kobe Bryant from throughout the years:

