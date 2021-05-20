13 Successful People Who Spoke Up About Student Loans

You can pay off your student loan debt in one of two ways: Become president or get cast on Grey’s Anatomy.
The presumption with student loan debt (or, at least, the way I saw it) is that you make the sacrifice (going into, on average, $37,584 in debt) in order to gain the benefits of a college education (both in terms of your personal experience, and your value on the job market).
These 13 people reached the tops of their fields, but that didn’t stop them from getting candid about just how much the cost of their degrees affected their lives.
1.
President Barack Obama
2.
Michelle Obama
3.
Jon Hamm
4.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
5.
Cheryl Strayed
6.
Miles Teller
7.
Gina Rodriguez
8.
Kerry Washington
9.
Roxane Gay
10.
Pete Buttigieg
11.
Kate Walsh
12.
Cecil Shorts III
13.
Martin O’Malley
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!