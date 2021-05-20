13 Successful People Who Spoke Up About Student Loans

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

You can pay off your student loan debt in one of two ways: Become president or get cast on Grey’s Anatomy.

Like 44.7 million Americans, I have student loan debt.


Ethan Barnowsky / Via giphy.com

My alma mater is the famously affordable* New York University, and even though I got a scholarship, taking on thousands in debt as a 17-year-old seemed too central to the American college experience to miss out on (and I, uh, needed the money).

*Note: New York University is not, in fact, affordable, famously or otherwise.


NowThis / Via giphy.com

However, Biden is hesitant to do this, arguing that he may not have the authority, and that this amount would disproportionately benefit people with advanced degrees (which, in theory, equals people with higher wages). Instead, he’s asked Congress to consider forgiving $10,000 per borrower, which would make about a third of borrowers debt-free.

The presumption with student loan debt (or, at least, the way I saw it) is that you make the sacrifice (going into, on average, $37,584 in debt) in order to gain the benefits of a college education (both in terms of your personal experience, and your value on the job market).


Melissa Hooper / Via giphy.com

But even if you achieve the astronomical success of your college’s most famous alumni, you may still struggle with the costs of higher education well beyond the day you’re handed a diploma.

These 13 people reached the tops of their fields, but that didn’t stop them from getting candid about just how much the cost of their degrees affected their lives.

1.

President Barack Obama


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Profession: Most notably, President of the United States, but also a community organizer, Senator, professor, attorney, author, and currently, the most challenging job of them all: Professional podcaster.

Alma Maters: Columbia University (B.A. in political science, 1983); Harvard Law School (J.D., 1991).

On student loan debt: In August 2013, President Obama spoke to the students of SUNY Buffalo about the cost of college in the United States. While calling higher education “the single best investment you can make in your future,” Obama noted that over the past 30 years, the cost of tuition had gone up 250%. He then surprised his audience by telling them that he and Michelle Obama had only just finished paying off their student loan debt when he was elected to the Senate, despite their high-paying careers.

2.

Michelle Obama


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Profession: Former First Lady of the United States, in addition to being at various times a lawyer, activist, non-profit executive director, and author.

Alma Maters: Princeton University (B.A. in sociology with a minor in African-American studies, 1985); Harvard Law School (J.D., 1988).

On student loan debt: While speaking at a women’s leadership conference at Simmons College, Michelle Obama said that after graduating from Princeton and Harvard, she felt she was limited in her career choices due to her “mountain of debt.” The combined debt of Barack and Michelle Obama upon graduating from law school was $120,000.

3.

Jon Hamm


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

4.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Profession: U.S. Representative

Alma Mater: Boston University (B.A. in international relations and economics, 2011).

On student loan debt: In 2018, Representative Ocasio-Cortez pointed out she had to “do something that was nearly impossible” (become the youngest American woman ever elected to Congress) in order to have a shot at healthcare and paying off her loans. As of 2019, the Congresswoman had $19,000 in outstanding student loan debt, which is below the Congressional average of $37,000. Needless to say, AOC is in favor of student loan forgiveness, pointing out in a Tweet that, “Very wealthy people already have a student loan forgiveness program. It’s called their parents.”

5.

Cheryl Strayed


Amy E. Price / Getty Images

Profession: Writer (her most notable works include Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar).

Alma Maters: University of Minnesota (B.A. in English and Women’s Studies, 1991); Syracuse University (M.F.A. in fiction writing, 2002).

On student loan debt: When Strayed sold Wild, she and her husband had incurred $85,000 in credit card debt. On Twitter, Strayed noted that they were “buried in student loan debt well into our 40s (we both grew up poor/working class with families who couldn’t/didn’t contribute any $ to our college educations).” The advance she got for Wild allowed Strayed to pay off her student loan debt from her undergraduate degree on her 44th birthday. (Her M.F.A. at Syracuse was fully funded.) The author celebrated the momentous occasion with a sushi dinner.

6.

Miles Teller


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Profession: Actor

Alma Mater: New York University Tisch School of the Arts (B.F.A. in drama, 2009).

On student loan debt: Despite the fact that he is successful enough to have a “business manager” (while I am not successful enough to know what a business manager is), Telller has said that due to low interest rates, there is “no sense” in paying off his NYU loans, unless he wanted to “have that badge of accomplishment.”

7.

Gina Rodriguez


Getty / Frazer Harrison

Profession: Actor

Alma Mater: New York University Tisch School of the Arts (B.F.A. in drama, 2005).

On student loan debt: During a 2017 interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rodriguez shocked the late-night host by telling him that she’d only recently finished paying off her student loans as a 32-year-old, after graduating at the age of 21. Colbert asked, “A TV star with a hit show took 11 years to pay off her student loans?” Rodriguez replied, “Yeah, dude! NYU is so expensive, college education is so expensive, but so necessary.”

8.

Kerry Washington


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Profession: Actor

Alma Mater: George Washington University (B.A. in anthropology and sociology, 1998).

On student loan debt: While addressing the Democratic National Convention in 2012, Washington described herself as, “a person who could not have afforded college without the help of student loans.” A 2016 profile stated that Washington was unable to pay off those loans until she was cast in Scandal.

9.

Roxane Gay


Presley Ann / Getty Images for Hammer Museum

Profession: Writer (her most notable works include Bad Feminist and Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body)

Alma Maters: Norwich University (B.A., 1999); University of Nebraska–Lincoln (M.F.A. in creative writing); Michigan Technological University (PhD in rhetoric and technical communication, 2010).

On student loan debt: In a November 2020 op-ed about student loan forgiveness, Gay wrote that every month, she “pay[s] $1,000 to the federal government. My balance has hovered around $140,000 for the past 10 years because most of each payment goes toward the interest.” While she noted that she is lucky in that she can afford to pay her loans, they are nevertheless “always looming on the periphery of my life, influencing every fiscal decision I make.”

10.

Pete Buttigieg


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Profession: Former mayor and presidential candidate, current Secretary of Transportation

Alma Maters: Harvard University (B.A. in history and literature, 2004); University of Oxford (B.A. in philosophy, politics, and economics).

On student loan debt: While campaigning for the presidential nomination, Buttigieg shared that he and his husband Chasten had more than $130,000 in student loan debt. In an interview with VICE, Buttigieg noted that while he graduated from college without much debt, the advanced degrees Chasten required to become a teacher resulted in a significantly higher balance.

11.

Kate Walsh


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Profession: Actor

Alma Mater: University of Arizona (studied theater, but did not graduate).

On student loan debt: During an interview with Refinery29, Walsh said that she left school with “just thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in debt.” The accrued interest was so significant that she was unable to pay them off until she was cast on Grey’s Anatomy as a 37-year-old.

12.

Cecil Shorts III


Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Profession: Retired NFL athlete (wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Alma Mater: University of Mount Union (B.A. in health and physical education, 2011).

On student loan debt: In 2012, Shorts said that he believed he was the only NFL player with student loans, since most of his fellow players got athletic scholarships. He said that he had around $50,000 left to pay for his education at Mount Union, an Ohio college that is a powerhouse in NCAA Division III football. Shorts drew a contrast between college athletes who play “in front of 100,000 people every week” and those from smaller schools who are “used to buying [their] own gloves and cleats.”

13.

Martin O’Malley


Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Profession: Former governor and presidential candidate

Alma Maters: O’Malley and his wife took out loans for their daughters’ educations at Georgetown University and the College of Charleston.

On student loan debt: While campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, O’Malley said that his family has a balance of more than $339,200 in student loan debt, most of which is made up of parent PLUS loans, which currently have an interest rate of 5.3%. O’Malley said that while he wanted his daughters to attend school in-state, he “lost the vote.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR