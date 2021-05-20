13 Successful People Who Spoke Up About Student Loans



Alex Wong / Getty Images



Profession: Most notably, President of the United States, but also a community organizer, Senator, professor, attorney, author, and currently, the most challenging job of them all: Professional podcaster.

Alma Maters: Columbia University (B.A. in political science, 1983); Harvard Law School (J.D., 1991).

On student loan debt: In August 2013, President Obama spoke to the students of SUNY Buffalo about the cost of college in the United States. While calling higher education “the single best investment you can make in your future,” Obama noted that over the past 30 years, the cost of tuition had gone up 250%. He then surprised his audience by telling them that he and Michelle Obama had only just finished paying off their student loan debt when he was elected to the Senate, despite their high-paying careers.