XRP Tumbles 24% In Selloff By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $1.24349 by 07:28 (11:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 23.83% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 1.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $47.38116B, or 2.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.24349 to $1.64286 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.61%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.85937B or 7.20% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 62.20% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,164.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 15.83% on the day.

was trading at $2,654.39 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 24.36%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $729.18377B or 40.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $319.33725B or 17.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.