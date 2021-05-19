XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.38498 by 00:52 (04:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.03406B, or 2.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.38486 to $1.64286 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.72%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.17339B or 8.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,844.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.30% on the day.

was trading at $2,898.48 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.22%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $734.96567B or 39.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $336.83778B or 18.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.