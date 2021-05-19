XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com – was trading at $1.38498 by 00:52 (04:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.03406B, or 2.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.38486 to $1.64286 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.72%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.17339B or 8.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,844.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.30% on the day.

was trading at $2,898.48 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.22%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $734.96567B or 39.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $336.83778B or 18.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR