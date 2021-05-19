Which Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Nokia vs. Blackberry: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

The high productivity and low overhead costs achieved from a cloud-based networking environment amid the pandemic are expected to motivate businesses to continue with remote working in the post-pandemic world. Thus, networking giants Nokia Corporation (NYSE:) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:) are well-positioned to grow significantly in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company’s networks segment comprises Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks businesses. NOK serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and consumers.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) provides security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and offers endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

The networking industry witnessed rising demand for its products and services over the past year owing to rapid adoption of remote working and learning. In fact, the global Data Center Networking market is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the next five years to reach $20.94 billion by 2025.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR