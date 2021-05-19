Which Lumber Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Boise Cascade vs. Enviva: Which Lumber Stock is a Better Buy?



Increasing demand from the red-hot housing market and rising commodity prices have been driving lumber prices. Furthermore, the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure spending package is expected to drive prices up further, which bodes well for major lumber stocks Boise (BCC) and Enviva (NYSE:). But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Boise Cascade, L.L.C (NYSE:) and Enviva Partners LP (EVA) are two established players in the lumber industry. BCC is one of the biggest producers of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The company operations are divided into three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Others. EVA sells and produces utility graded wood pellets. It also supplies processed woody biomass fuels to power generation companies.

The housing industry boom has been driving the lumber industry since last year because home construction and renovation activities have been on an upswing. Lumber prices have tripled over the past year and are expected to continue rising. Because the Fed is still holding interest rates at near zero levels, rising high demand in the housing market and surging commodity prices should drive-up lumber prices to fresh highs soon.

While BCC has gained 103.8% over the past year, EVA has returned 54.2%. However, in terms of their past six months’ performance, BCC is a clear winner with 47.5% returns versus EVA’s 12.4% gains. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

