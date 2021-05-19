Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Radware vs. Rapid7: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?



As the dependence on the internet has increased in manifold ways since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber criminality and online security threats have seen an upsurge. As such, cybersecurity has now become a business imperative. In fact, as organizations continue to digitize businesses and automate their operations, cybersecurity spending is expected to increase significantly. This should drive the demand for cybersecurity solutions offered by leading companies like Radware (NASDAQ:) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Radware Ltd (RDWR) and Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) are two prominent application delivery and cybersecurity solution providers that operate worldwide. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, RDWR offers real-time network attack mitigation devices, cyber-command and control applications, and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, among other cloud security services. RPD provides a cloud-native insight platform that allows customers to manage cyber security risk management programs.

The demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is growing rapidly in response to the increased frequency and intensity of cyber attacks. The working-and-learning-from-home trend has generated a surge in online fraud, phishing, ransom attacks, and data privacy breaches. Also, an increased level of infrastructure and application attacks have pushed organizations to quickly adopt sophisticated cybersecurity solutions to protect their client data and applications. Moreover, with companies seeking to create more secure and convenient digital customer experiences, their need to manage fraud prevention and security risks has increased. As such, cybersecurity solutions offered by RDWR and RPD should see a significant uptick in demand.

While RDWR has gained 22.2% over the past year, RPD has returned 68.7% over the same period. In terms of their past three month’s performance, RDWR is the clear winner with 3.9% gains versus RPD’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

