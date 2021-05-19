Wall Street Tumbles at Open as Crypto Crashes; Dow Down 410 Pts By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened sharply lower as a crash in crypto assets – triggered by new regulations announced overnight in China – quickly spread to other risk assets.

With losing 20% in a single session and Ether as much as 40%, stocks seen as proxies for crypto exposure came under heavy pressure. Coinbase Global stock fell over 10% at opening before recovering slightly, while Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) stock fell 11.5% and Square stock fell 3.5%. 

Tesla (NASDAQ:). whose CEO Elon Musk has loudly trumpeted the virtues of crypto assets this year until his repudiation of Bitcoin last week, fell 4.6%.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 417 points, or 1.2%, at 33,644 points. The was down 1.5% and the was down 1.7%.

 

