Up 20% in the Last Month, is NortonLifeLock Still a Buy? By StockNews



Up 20% in the Last Month, is NortonLifeLock Still a Buy?



NortonLifeLock (NLOK) has been an outperformer over the past month, when many tech stocks have had sharp pullbacks. Patrick Ryan gives his take on whether NLKOK remains a buy following a 20% gain.NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is a cybersecurity provider based in Tempe. Previously known as Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:), NLOK has a solid reputation in the digital security space. Chances are you have used one of NLOK’s digital security solutions, ranging from Norton Anti-Virus to Norton System Works, Norton Internet Security, etc.

Take a close look at NLOK’s value proposition and you will find the company offers more digital security products than most investors assume. From virus protection to software solutions for firewalls, virtual private networks, and beyond, NLOK does a little bit of everything in the digital security space.

NLOK has popped 20% in the past month. The question is whether those who have been on the sidelines missed out on a golden opportunity or if NLOK will move even higher. We answer this question below.

NLOK Points of Note

