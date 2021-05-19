United States OCC Chief Will Review Previously-Issued Crypto Regulations By CoinQuora



United States OCC Chief Will Review Previously-Issued Crypto Regulations



The new United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Chief Michael Hsu expressed his concern over crypto-related guidelines that were issued in the past year. According to Hsu, the OCC will review these regulations and address key regulatory standards.

In written testimony, Hsu mentioned that he is focused on priorities for the OCC and “the review of key regulatory standards and pending actions” that Hsu immediately initiated upon taking office.

Hsu pointed out that their focus in the OCC has been to encourage responsible innovation. According to Hsu:

He added that he asked the staff to review some actions in the o…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

