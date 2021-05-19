Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Fast Retailing’s fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Fast Retailing Co Ltd’s Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour.
A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men’s shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo’s parent company was denied.
Representatives of Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to request for comment.
