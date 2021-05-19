UK’s BAE on track with air and maritime performing strongly

Article content

LONDON — British defense group BAE Systems said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its full-year guidance, with air, maritime, electronic systems and intelligence and security continuing to perform strongly.

The company has forecast a year of top-line growth, with sales expected to grow by 3% to 5%, or 5% to 7% when the impact of currency exchange is excluded, and underlying earnings to increase by 6% to 8%, or in excess of 10% excluding currency.

Free cash flow for 2021 is anticipated to be in excess of 1 billion pounds, with a three-year target for 2021 to 2023 in excess of 4 billion pounds, it said in March. (Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)