UK inflation more than doubles as post-lockdown price climb begins

Article content

LONDON — British inflation more than doubled in April, the start of a likely climb in prices this year as rich economies recover from pandemic lockdowns, but one that the Bank of England hopes will prove temporary.

After U.S. inflation last week hit its highest level since 2008 and prompted Federal Reserve officials to say they were in no rush to raise interest rates, Britain’s consumer price index rose by 1.5% in April.

That was a sharp jump from the 0.7% rise seen in March and marked the highest CPI reading since March 2020, driven by higher power and fuel bills as global oil prices climb from their pandemic lows of 2020.

April’s inflation reading was, however, only a touch above the 1.4% rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists and was still below the Bank of England’s 2% target.

This should give the central bank confidence, for now, that it won’t have to pull the plug early on the trillion dollar bond-purchasing program it rolled out to support the British economy through the crisis.

Inflation is likely to fall back next year as the comparisons with the coronavirus slump fades, most analysts say.

“If we’re right in thinking the crisis won’t leave a big scar on the economy, then the burst of inflation caused by reopening the economy should prove temporary,” said Ruth Gregory, economist at consultancy Capital Economics.