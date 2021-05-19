U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX



FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021.



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. coordinator on global COVID, Gayle Smith, told a news conference on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:) Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

“The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions,” Smith said.