U.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, with the U.S. State Department set to deliver its report as early as Wednesday, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The department’s review, required by Congress, concludes that Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity but that it was in the U.S. national interests to waive the sanctions, the source said.
