U.S. Senators back $46 billion in financial relief for Postal Service By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators on Wednesday released legislation to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years.

The House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week.

The legislation would eliminate a requirement USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. Instead USPS would pay a small yearly “top up” payment to address actual annual retiree costs.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR