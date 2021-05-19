U.S. Senators back $46 billion in financial relief for Postal Service By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators on Wednesday released legislation to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years.
The House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week.
The legislation would eliminate a requirement USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. Instead USPS would pay a small yearly “top up” payment to address actual annual retiree costs.
