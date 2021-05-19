U.S. flying taxi startup steps up legal pressure on rival over trade secrets

Article content

CHICAGO — Wisk Aero, a flying taxi startup backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk Corp, asked a California court on Wednesday to stop the alleged use of its trade secrets by rival Archer Aviation and said it was cooperating with a criminal U.S. probe.

Wisk and Archer, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose investors include United Airlines, compete in the increasingly crowded market for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs.

Wisk’s motion for a preliminary injunction and hearing on July 7 is part of its ongoing litigation against Archer, which it accuses of stealing trade secrets and infringing on its patents as the new Palo Alto-based SPAC seeks to certify its eVOTL aircraft by 2024.

Aside from its lawsuit filed in April, a Wisk spokesman said the company continues to cooperate with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice “on their criminal investigation into Archer relating to the theft and use of Wisk’s intellectual property.”

“This (is) a baseless motion in a baseless lawsuit,” a spokeswoman for Archer said, adding that the company is moving forward with its business plans, “including the development, certification and production of its proprietary aircraft.”