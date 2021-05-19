U.S. autoworkers will continue to wear masks on job By Reuters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances including at work. General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV said they are awaiting guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The UAW and automakers will reconvene in two weeks and review updates.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union said Wednesday they will continue to require workers to wear masks pending new guidelines from a U.S. agency.

