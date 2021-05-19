U.S. administers 277.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Esperanza Guevara, 31, receives a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 277,290,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 349,210,095 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 275,535,207 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 18 out of the 346,672,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 159,174,963 people had received at least one dose, while 125,453,423 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

