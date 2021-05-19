Trip.com ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



Trip.com ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of -3.73 on revenue of 4.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of -2.05 on revenue of 3.06B.

Trip.com ADR shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.63% from its 52 week high of 45.14 set on March 17. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 3.22% from the start of the year.

Trip.com ADR follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Trip.com ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of 15.79 on revenue of 108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of 9.54 on revenue of 104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of 10.32 on revenue of 187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of 11.16 on revenue of 187.37B.

