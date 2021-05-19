TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – TJX (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

TJX announced earnings per share of $0.44 on revenue of $10.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.301 on revenue of $8.55B.

TJX shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.65% from its 52 week high of $74.61 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 9.9% from the start of the year.

TJX shares gained 2.61% in pre-market trade following the report.

TJX follows other major Services sector earnings this month

TJX’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

