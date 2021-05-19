The First Photo From Harry And Meghan’s Lifetime Movie

It’s about time for another royal TV movie.
A lot has happened in the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the last year — which means it’s about time for another Lifetime movie.
Lifetime has released two films about the royal couple so far, including Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.
This time, the network will follow Meghan and Harry’s departure from the royal family in Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.
The film will also feature a new cast with Jordan Dean taking on the role of Harry while Sydney Morton will portray Meghan.
In honor of Meghan and Harry’s third anniversary, Lifetime released a first look photo of the movie’s cast in which Jordan and Sydney can be seen embracing.
The on-screen couple’s outfits appear to be reminiscent of what Meghan and Harry wore to the Commonwealth Day service in March of 2020, the duo’s final public appearance as royals.
The film is set to detail “Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”
It will also reportedly cover private family feuds including that between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry and Charles.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set to premiere sometime this fall.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!