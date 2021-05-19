The Crypto Bull Run is Not Over Yet By CoinQuora

Crypto Poll: The Crypto Bull Run is Not Over Yet
- A crypto poll by an analyst shows that the crypto bull run is not over yet.
- Many people believe that it is just a correction.
Bitcoin and other major cryptos fell after the People’s Bank of China sent a report about crypto payment. The report says that people or businesses can’t use crypto as payment in China. Besides, Elon Musk also made a statement saying that Tesla (NASDAQ:) is removing BTC as a payment method.
Moreover, Bitcoin fell below $40,000 for the first time since February. And it continues to fall. This confirms the biggest pullback of the recent bull run.
Lark Davis created a crypto poll this morning about the crypto pullback. Lark Davis wants to know if crypto-enthusiasts think that the bull run is over.
The crypto analyst created the following poll on his Twitter ac…
