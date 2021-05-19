The Cook Finance Testnet is Live on Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
The Cook Finance Testnet is Live on Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet
  • Cook Finance announced that its Cook Finance Testnet is now live.
  • Cook Finance to launch on the Mainnet in the next few weeks.

Cook Finance announced that its Cook Finance Testnet is now live. Cook Finance is a cross-chain decentralized asset management platform.

The firm launched its first DApp on Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet. The latter is a proof-of-authority blockchain that simulates Ethereum to let developers kick the tires before involving real assets.

Through the Cook Finance medium page, the team said:

“Today we stand at a juncture that clearly defines how far we have come since day one. It is a moment of great satisfaction and pride for every one of us to finally see our efforts come to fruition as we launch the Testnet version of Cook Finance on Ethereum Rinkeby.”

Cook Finance CEO Adrian Peng also said that they had come a long way. But one thing that has always be…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

