Synopsys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Synopsys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Synopsys (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Synopsys announced earnings per share of $1.7 on revenue of $1.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $988.97M.

Synopsys shares are down 8.55% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.18% from its 52 week high of $300.77 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 9.6% from the start of the year.

Synopsys follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Synopsys’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar