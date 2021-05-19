StopElon Surges Over 1000% Amid Crypto Slump By CoinQuora



StopElon Surges Over 1000% Amid Crypto Slump



New crypto project $STOPELON has launched on Binance Smart Chain.

The project aims to take control of Tesla (NASDAQ:).

$STOPELON price has surged over 1000%.

A new crypto project recently launched on the Binance Smart Chain. The projected called $STOPELON has surged 1,800% in just two days and already has a 17 million market cap.

Also, the aptly named project is not only taking aim at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In fact, $STOPELON aims to do exactly that, stop Elon Musk. To achieve this, the project aims to raise enough funds to take control of Tesla stock.

Previously, Elon Musk was viewed as a crypto prophet with the ability to singularly influence crypto prices. However, Musk fell out of favor after announcing that Tesla would no longer be accepting payments.

The news shook the entire crypto market sending the top crypto plunging. In fact, Bitcoin price has fallen lower than analysts were predic…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

