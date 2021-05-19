Southwest Airlines trims second-quarter cash burn forecast By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Southwest grounds crew member pats the nose of a Boeing 737-700 plane as it comes to a stop at its gate at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) Co trimmed its average core cash burn forecast for the second quarter, as it expects improving operating revenue to more than offset higher fuel prices.
The company now estimates its average core cash burn, excluding changes in working capital, to be in the range of $1 million to $3 million per day in the quarter, compared with its previous estimation in the range of $2 million to $4 million per day.
