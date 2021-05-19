Software company SUSE holds own in Frankfurt debut

Article content

FRANKFURT — Shares in enterprise software company SUSE held their own in a Frankfurt stock market debut on Wednesday, climbing just above their 30 euro issue price, giving the group a market cap of around 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion).

Nuremberg-based SUSE had priced the deal towards the lower end of a 29 to 34 euros per share range with a view to securing a solid aftermarket performance, after volatile markets derailed a number of other European flotations.

CEO Melissa di Donato, the first woman to lead a high-profile initial public offering in Frankfurt, rang the opening bell in a video message showing images of cheering team members projected on to a screen behind her.

“This is the start of an incredible journey,” said the American veteran of SAP, who was hired by private equity investor EQT two years ago and has her sights set on sustaining double-digit growth.

SUSE provides open-source software for companies to run applications at cloud datacenters, on-premise servers, mainframe computers and devices at the edges of networks, making it a play on digital transformation.

The company, founded three decades ago, runs on the Linux open source standard and counts 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 companies among its customers.