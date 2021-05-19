Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Article content

MADRID — Spain’s La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energize a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.

The Spanish league, which announced its closer ties with Microsoft on Wednesday, sees the fast-growing world of sports technology as a way of offsetting a cooling television rights market and helping clubs develop on and off the pitch.

“We want to launch a new company… to generate revenue so we are able to redistribute and have better clubs, better stadiums and better players,” Oscar Mayo, La Liga’s head of business and international development, told Reuters.

Mayo said LaLiga Tech, as the business is styled, was valued at over 450 million euros ($550 million), noting it would generate a significant chunk of the league’s overall revenue in the future.

“Media rights aren’t going to grow as they used to in the next 10 years,” Mayo added.

Microsoft executive vice president Jean-Philippe Courtois said his company hoped to help the sports industry digitalise.

“Because of the pandemic most consumers have turned to more digital content,” Courtois said. “Leagues cannot be dependent on TV and digital rights… It’s not easy to sustain.”