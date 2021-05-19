Should You Buy the Dip in Sabre Corp.? By StockNews



© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Sabre Corp.?



Shares of travel-tech company Sabre (NASDAQ:) fell sharply after the company reported unimpressive financial results for the last quarter, ended March 31. So, let’s evaluate if the stock can advance in the near term with a widespread resumption in travel along with the economy’s reopening. Read on.Software and technology company Sabre Corporation (SABR) powers the global travel industry and has several strategic alliances with companies that include Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Singapore Airlines Limited (OTC:). SABR was severely impacted last year when the global airline and travel industry was handcuffed by COVID-19 restrictions.

The stock has declined 12.6% since May 4 when SABR reported a wider-than-expected loss for the last quarter (ended March 31, 2021). Because international travel continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a rising number of cases in several parts of the world, the company has not been able to provide guidance for its coming quarters. So, its near-term prospects are uncertain.

Here are the factors that we think could influence SABR’s performance in the coming months:

Continue reading on StockNews