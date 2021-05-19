Respect Trailer Shows Jennifer Hudson As Aretha Franklin

Now I’m even more excited to see Respect!
The movie chronicles all of the ups and downs of Franklin’s life, including her hard road to fame and her life in the spotlight.
The trailer also gave fans a sneak peek of how Franklin wrote one of her most famous songs to date, “Respect.”
However, one of the best parts in the clip was when Whitaker, who plays Rev. C.L. Franklin, told a young Aretha that she has “a talent they call genius.”
Director Liesl Tommy previously spoke about the scenes that she wanted to include in the film.
“I took some time to really ponder the parts of her life that would really have an impact on audiences,” the director said, per the Detroit Free Press.
“When I dove into the things we don’t know about her, what came to me is this should be the story of a young woman with the greatest voice in the world fighting to find her own voice,” she added.
Judging by the trailer, the movie looks like it’s going to be a success. Respect will hit theaters on August 13.
