Qantas to up cost-cutting drive as cashflow turns positive

Article content

SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday announced fresh cost-cutting initiatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis but said its debt levels had peaked and were beginning to reduce as it swung to a cash-flow positive position in the second half.

The airline said it would report a loss before tax of more than A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in the financial year ending June 30 due in part to aircraft impairments and redundancy payments.

However, annual underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are forecast at a positive A$400 million to A$450 million, the airline said in a market update.

Debt levels peaked at A$6.4 billion in February and are expected to fall below A$6.05 billion by June amid a rebound in domestic travel to near-normal levels, the airline said.

“The fact we’re making inroads to the debt we needed to get through this crisis shows the business is now on a more sustainable footing,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

The airline announced fresh cost-cutting initiatives including a two-year wage freeze, slashing commissions to travel agents on international tickets and offering voluntary redundancies for cabin crew in its international division.