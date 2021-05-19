Qantas accelerates cost-cutting as cash flow turns positive

Article content

SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday announced fresh cost-cutting initiatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis, and said debt had started to fall after it swung to a positive cash flow position in the second half of the business year.

The Australian airline said it would book a loss before tax of more than A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in the year ending June 30 due in part to aircraft impairment and redundancy payments.

However, it forecast annual underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at a positive A$400 million to A$450 million.

Debt peaked at A$6.4 billion in February and is likely to fall below A$6.05 billion by June as domestic travel rebounds to near-normal levels, the airline said in a market update that sent its stock price up nearly 5% in a flat market.

“The fact we are paying down debt is a significant milestone that shows we are on a sustainable footing,” Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters.

Moody’s Investors Service Vice President Ian Chitterer said the ability to start repairing its balance sheet was positive.

“We expect Qantas to emerge from the pandemic in a strong position and with an increased domestic market share and lower cost base,” Chitterer said.