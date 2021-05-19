Property, energy stocks pull China shares lower; digital currency firms drop on new ban

Article content

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China shares ended

lower on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains,

dragged down by property and energy firms, while digital

currency-related stocks fell after Beijing banned financial and

payment companies from the cryptocurrency business.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down

0.51% at 3,510.96, while the blue-chip CSI300 index

was down 0.3%.

** The energy sector sub-index fell 1.61%, and the

real estate index dropped 1.65%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.12% and the

start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by

0.796%.

** Investors are betting on the increasing momentum of A shares

and searching for opportunities in consumer blue-chips and new

energy vehicles firms, said Yang Delong, an investment manager

at First Seafront Fund Management Co.

** Trading in the mainland market is volatile, Yang said, citing

relative low valuations for A-shares and Hong Kong stocks amid

surging global equities.

** China has banned financial institutions and payment companies

from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions,

and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

** Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index

was weaker by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index

closed down 1.28%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew

Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)