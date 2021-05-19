Property, energy stocks pull China shares lower; digital currency firms drop on new ban

Article content
BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China shares ended
lower on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains,
dragged down by property and energy firms, while digital
currency-related stocks fell after Beijing banned financial and
payment companies from the cryptocurrency business.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down
0.51% at 3,510.96, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.3%.
** The energy sector sub-index fell 1.61%, and the
real estate index dropped 1.65%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.12% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.796%.
** Investors are betting on the increasing momentum of A shares
and searching for opportunities in consumer blue-chips and new
energy vehicles firms, said Yang Delong, an investment manager
at First Seafront Fund Management Co.
** Trading in the mainland market is volatile, Yang said, citing
relative low valuations for A-shares and Hong Kong stocks amid
surging global equities.
** China has banned financial institutions and payment companies
from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions,
and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.
** Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index
closed down 1.28%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew
Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)