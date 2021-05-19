ProAmpac Calls Multi-Year Multi-Million Euro Contract with C&D Foods a ‘Partnership’ for Packaging Innovation and Business Growth in Ireland and Europe

Article content

CINCINNATI — Commenting on his company’s recently announced contract with C&D Foods, ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker hailed the development as “a significant sourcing arrangement and more.”

Our new contract making ProAmpac Ireland the strategic supplier of flexible packaging to C&D Foods is an opportunity to collaborate in developing packaging innovations in Ireland and across Europe.

The contract announced May 17 establishes ProAmpac’s facility in County Donegal, Ireland, as the strategic supplier of flexible petfood packaging for C&D, the pet food division of ABP Food Group, one of Europe’s leading food group processors.

“This is an opportunity for our firms to collaborate in developing leading-edge packaging innovations in Ireland and across Europe. But it is also a partnership that will facilitate expansion of production and employment at ProAmpac Ireland and reposition our facility there as a global hub for sustainable packaging innovation for both petfood as well as ready-to-eat meals,” said John McDermott, Operations Director, ProAmpac Donegal.

“Our partnership is well along the path of collaborative innovation,” mentioned Tucker, referring to the Collaborative Innovation process in which the ProAmpac development teams work alongside customer counterparts to accelerate packaging advances. The two companies are in trials with a sustainable petfood pouch that will be launched later this year. The pouch will be fully recyclable when new advanced recyclable solutions are introduced into many European markets.