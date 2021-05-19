Power shortages will cut Ivory Coast cocoa grinding by 40% in May – grinders

Article content

ABIDJAN — Ivory Coast cocoa grinding could drop by 40% to 25,000 tonnes in May, and even further in June, due to power shortages in the world’s top grower, five sources, including some in the exporters’ association GEPEX, said on Friday.

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast since late-April has left households and businesses fuming and cut supplies to neighboring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso.

Grinders will be allowed to export and process their beans elsewhere, likely in their European or U.S. factories, said industry regulator, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC).

Still, the situation could lead to a pile-up of beans in warehouses and could raise the price of semi-finished products as exporters struggle to fulfill their contracts on time, the sources said.

GEPEX includes multinationals such as Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cemoi, all of which have grinding plants in Ivory Coast.

“If the grinders ask us, we’ll look into it. We can allow them to grind somewhere else if they ask,” CCC director-general Yves Brahima Kone told Reuters.

Ivory Coast typically grinds 45,000 to 49,000 tonnes of beans a month. Grinders said it could drop to 20,000 tonnes in June if power cuts do not stop. It ground 42,000 tonnes in April.